Saudi Arabia has long championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official contacts with Israel, but has quietly accepted the Abraham Accords

The West Bank’s Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday said it hopes to engage with Saudi Arabia to discuss its concerns over potential normalization between the Gulf state and Israel.

"What we have read from the news items (is) that Saudi has put different conditions regarding normalization," PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a news conference in Ramallah. "One of these conditions is really the end of the Israeli occupation and the materialization of the state of Palestine."

"If that's really the case, then that's really very important," he continued.

"I hope that the Saudis will stick to that position and not yield to any kind of pressure, intimidation coming from the Biden administration or any other power."

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden said a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel "may be underway" following months of efforts by Washington to broker an agreement between the two longstanding adversaries. Officials from all three countries have said any deal would be some way off, with complex issues remaining to be resolved – including the tense situation in the West Bank and the potential development of civilian nuclear power by Riyadh.

But the speculation has caused concern among Palestinians that any agreement would further weaken support for their cause in the wider Arab world and undermine hopes of an independent Palestinian state.

“We would like very much to listen to the Saudis, to coordinate with the Saudis," al-Maliki said.

The Saudis "could also hear from us about the steps that they should really undertake as necessary steps in order for the issue of Palestine to be resolved."

Saudi Arabia has long championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official contacts with Israel, but has quietly accepted the Abraham Accords between Israel and a handful of Arab states.

The PA’s foreign envoy added that the Palestinian leadership was "disappointed" by the Biden administration, saying “their priority is not us.”