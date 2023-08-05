Germany to allocate 30 million dollars to UNRWA

Head of Germany's Representative Office in Ramallah Expresses German Government's Continued Commitment to Palestinian Refugees

The German government and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have concluded agreements for a total amount of 308 million dollars, UNRWA announced on its website Thursday. The deals were facilitated by German development bank KfW, and aim to support Palestinian refugees in the region.

Head of the Representative Office of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ramallah, Oliver Owcza, expressed the German government's continued commitment to Palestinian refugees, stressing that these new agreements will help improve living conditions in the refugee camps. . The funds will enable UNRWA to invest in camp infrastructure and modernize its services, making services more efficient and accessible to refugees.

One of the agreements, worth 12 million euros, is specifically aimed at digitizing UNRWA's health and education services in refugee camps in Jordan, Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, in as part of a digital transformation program that is entering its second phase of implementation.

The other two agreements, worth €16 million, will support a program to improve infrastructure in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. These funds will help in the construction, extension and rehabilitation of social, economic and environmental infrastructure.

UNRWA has been the subject of much controversy in the past. As well as being the only UN agency dedicated specifically to refugees of a specific nationality, it has been repeatedly criticized for its links to a radical and militant Islamist agenda.

Criticisms of the UN agency range from including violent and anti-Semitic ideologies in its textbooks, to maintaining the classification of descendants of refugees as themselves refugees, to use of UNRWA schools to store and fire rockets into Israel.