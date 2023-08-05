At least 13 people were killed in fighting that broke out in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh

Saudi Arabia has called on its nationals to quickly leave Lebanese territory and avoid areas where armed conflicts are taking place, the Saudi embassy in Lebanon said in a statement published late Friday on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The kingdom did not specify which areas of Lebanon it advised its nationals to avoid. The embassy stressed "the importance of respecting the ban on travel to Lebanon", specifying in the press release.

On August 1, the UK also updated its visiting advice for Lebanon, advising against "all but essential travel" to parts of southern Lebanon near the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh. At least 13 people, mostly militants, were killed in fighting that broke out in the camp on July 29 between the main Fatah faction and extremist Islamists, security sources at the camp told Reuters .

Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, hosting around 80,000 Palestinian refugees out of the country's 250,000, according to the United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, making it the camp largest in the country.