Arab leaders launching new crackdown on LGBTQ+ community

Leaders in Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran are targeting the marginalized group as further backlash to the recent wave of Quran burnings in Europe

In further backlash to the recent wave of Quran burnings in Europe, leaders in the Middle East are taking steps and making statements against the region’s LGBTQ+ community.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is on the offensive: “We are not making up battles, nor are we making up dangers. This is a real danger that is imminent and has begun.”

In a series of speeches to commemorate the Shiite holiday of Ashura last month, the leader of the Iranian-backed terror group called to stop using the term “LGBTQ” and instead “perverts” who should be killed.

"In Lebanon, this danger started with some educational institutions and NGOs,” Nasrallah continued.

“A few days ago, children's books were published promoting this deviant culture, and it was said, according to the author, that they had the approval of the Lebanese Education Ministry.”

Following a complaint by Hezbollah's education department, the Education Ministry removed the books from its curriculum.

In Lebanon, the law banning same-sex relations carries a sentence of up to one year in prison. But given Lebanon's religious diversity and liberal nature, it is not strictly enforced.

"This attack has come after a strong fight for our rights after we have been criminalized and demarginalized, and systematically attacked by Middle East governments such as the Lebanese government,” Wajeeh Lion, a journalist and the first openly gay man from Saudi Arabia, told i24NEWS.

Indeed, Lebanon and Hezbollah are not alone.

Countries like Kuwait have recently cracked down on sex-change procedures, and on Tuesday, Iraq's official media regulator banned using the term "gender.”

In a statement, the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission directed media outlets to "not use the term 'homosexuality' and to use the correct term 'sexual deviance'."

"Western countries try to identify homosexuality as an index of civilization while this is one of the dirtiest issues and one of the dirtiest things which have been done during history,” said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. “They are strongly attacking against the basis of families and culture of the nations.”

While the region's LGBTQ+ community has long been marginalized, this latest wave of attacks began as an anti-Western response to the Quran burnings in Europe.

Among that, internal crises in many of these countries, as well as violence and incitement, are directed at one of the region's most disenfranchised groups.