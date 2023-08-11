This is the third major attack by IS against the Syrian army since the beginning of August

At least 23 Syrian soldiers were killed in an attack on their bus carried out by the Islamic State jihadist group in a desert area in the east of the country, an NGO reported on Friday.

At least 40 people, the majority of whom are members of the regime's forces, have died since August 1 in three major attacks by the jihadist group in Syria.

"ISIS fighters targeted an army bus in the desert on Thursday evening" in Deir Ezzor province, killing at least "23 soldiers and wounding 10," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The NGO, based in the United Kingdom but which has an extensive network of sources in Syria, said that dozens of other soldiers were missing in the attack.

(AP Photo, File) Islamic State fighters hold up their flag as they patrol in a commandeered Iraqi military vehicle in Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq.

This is the third major attack by IS against the Syrian army since the beginning of August. On Monday, 10 soldiers were killed in Raqa province, and on August 1, seven people including five Syrian soldiers died in an attack on a convoy of tankers carrying fuel in a desert area in central Syria.

Since early December, IS has stepped up deadly attacks in Syria despite the loss in 2019 of its last strongholds. The group had been driven out by Kurdish forces and the international anti-jihadist coalition led by the United States.