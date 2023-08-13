Former Lebanese minister blames 'Zionists' for Quran burnings in Europe

Recent incidents, notably in Sweden and Denmark, where Qurans have been set alight, have sparked outrage in the Muslim world

A former Lebanese minister implied in an interview with Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV channel last month that Israel may have been involved in the incidents in which Qurans were burned in Europe.

According to a translation of the interview provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Adnan Al-Sayyed Hussain, who is also a former resident of the Lebanese University, said: "Whenever an act as serious as the desecration of the holy Quran occurs in a Western country or elsewhere, suspicion turns to a possible Zionist influence.

"Zionists, even if they act under the guise of Islam, Christianity or any other religion, or even under the veil of secularism, always seek to tarnish the image of Islam and generate conflict, because, in his view, Jews make it their business."

Hussain also invoked the Quran, claiming that numerous chapters have warned against Jewish "maneuvers" since the time of Moses. However, he was keen to point out that the Koran differentiates between Jews and Christians, two communities recognized as "People of the Book."

Ali Jabar / AP Iraqi protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, scaling the wall and lighting a small fire.

"It would be wrong to equate Christians and Jews in this matter", he added.

"I believe Israeli-Zionist hands are behind these attacks," he declared. In his view, the aim of these incidents is to provoke conflict and destroy societies. "Look at the history of the last 100 years, from the First World War to the present day, and you will discern Zionist influence behind many internal conflicts around the world," he concluded.

AFP Iranians protest in Tehran, Iran, against the burning of Quran in Sweden.

Hundreds of rioters protesting against the burning of the Quran in Stockholm stormed the Swedish embassy in Iraq and set it alight. A similar demonstration took place outside the Swedish embassy in Tehean, where protesters demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from the country.