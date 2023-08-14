Held between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and PA President Mahmoud Abbas, the summit focused on the Palestinian issue

Arab leaders wrapped up a summit in Alamein on Monday with a strong message: Israel must honor its international obligations.

Held between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah II, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, the summit on Egyptian soil focused on the Palestinian situation and regional concerns.

The leaders stressed the importance of international and Arab legal references in resolving the Palestinian issue, including ending the 'Israeli occupation in the West Bank' within a clear timeframe. They also supported Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in advocating for Palestinian rights and implementing UN resolutions.

The summit supported the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, following a two-state solution based on international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Arab leaders emphasized that Israel should adhere to international obligations and cease intrusions into West Bank cities, as well as lifting the Gaza blockade and releasing Palestinian funds held without legal grounds.

Chris Setian / Jordanian Royal Palace / AFP King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas during a trilateral summit in El Alamein on Egypt's northern coast.

Concerning the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount, the leaders highlighted its historical significance under the Hashemite (Jordanian) custodianship. They declared it a place of worship for Muslims and Christians, rejecting any attempt to divide it.

The summit also aimed to unite Palestinian factions and build on the meeting of general secretaries on July 30. They voiced support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) during its financial crisis.

The summit concluded by underscoring the importance of ongoing consultation and coordination within the trilateral framework, working towards safeguarding the legitimate rights of Palestinians.