Iran FM calls Israeli-Palestinian conflict 'most important issue in Islamic world'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian took advantage of his official visit to Saudi Arabia to reiterate the Islamic Republic's support for the Palestinian cause, at a time when Riyadh is in talks with the United States about a possible normalization of ties with Israel.

Standing alongside Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal, Mr. Amir-Abdollahian described the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "the most important issue in the Islamic world."

"We continue to support Palestine", he asserted. "There is no doubt that the Zionist regime will continue its efforts to divide the Muslim world and the region. We follow the movements of the Zionist regime with insight and vigilance," he added.

Shia-majority Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia severed relations in 2016 after protesters in the Islamic Republic attacked Saudi diplomatic missions, in reaction to the Gulf monarchy's execution of an influential Shia cleric.

ATTA KENARE / AFP A man in Tehran holds a local newspaper reporting on the China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore ties.

The two rival Middle Eastern powers agreed to resume diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by China on March 10.