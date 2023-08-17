Turkey releases Israeli convicted of khat possession and trafficking

The Israeli M recently sent a letter on the subject to his Turkish counterpart, in which he asked that the detainee's "special situation" be taken into account

An Israeli citizen who was sentenced to ten years in prison in Turkey for possession and attempted smuggling of khat (a shrub considered a narcotic in many countries) is set to be released next weekend, largely thanks to the efforts of President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The Israeli Foreign Minister recently sent a letter on the subject to his Turkish counterpart, in which he asked that the detainee's "special situation" be taken into account.

"This is further proof of the supreme efforts the Foreign Ministry is making on behalf of the citizens of Israel. This is a humanitarian and sensitive case and I thank President Isaac Herzog for the joint work and my colleague, the Turkish Foreign Minister, for understanding the urgent need to promote the release of Danny Awaka," said the Israeli Foreign Minister.

Embassy of Israel in Ankara, Turkey Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu (L) meets with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen in Ankara.

"The warming of relations between Israel and Turkey played a major role in promoting this case to its successful conclusion. I wish Danny to return to Israel and embrace his family after these difficult years", he said.