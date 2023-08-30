Among the Palestinian demands: the transfer of parts of Area C of the West Bank, opening of an American consulate in Jerusalem, and two-state negotiations

The Palestinian Authority has sent Saudi Arabia a list of proposals for concessions to Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem that the kingdom can demand from Israel in exchange for a normalization agreement, six American and Israeli sources close to the matter told Walla on Wednesday.

Among the Palestinian demands: the transfer of parts of Area C of the West Bank to the civilian control of the Palestinian Authority, the opening of an American consulate in Jerusalem and the resumption of negotiations with Israel on the creation of a Palestinian state.

The contacts between the Palestinian leadership and the Saudi government are a sign that the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, and his advisors have decided to adopt a pragmatic approach and avoid confrontation with Saudi Arabia.

Back in 2020, after the signing of the Abraham Accords, the Palestinians reacted strongly against the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, even recalling their Palestinian ambassadors from Abu Dhabi and Manama in protest. This time, it seems that the Palestinian leadership has opted for a different approach.

President Abbas understands that he will not be able to prevent a Saudi-Israeli normalization agreement and, instead of opposing it, he is trying to use this initiative to obtain concrete benefits.

(AP Photo/SPA) FILE: In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, center right, walks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on his arrival to Riyadh Airbase, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Feb. 23, 2015.

According to American and Israeli sources, Abbas's deputy, Minister Hussein al-Sheikh, is the person within the Palestinian leadership who leads contacts with the Saudis on this issue, and who holds talks with the Saudi national security advisor, Mossad al-Ivan.

If the Palestinians get their way on Area C, they could envisage an increase in the territory of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and aim for greater economic development for the Palestinians, while leaving security control of these areas in Israel's hands.

The document forwarded by the Palestinian Authority to Saudi Arabia also states that once Israel has taken the first steps, an interim period of several years will begin, during which negotiations will take place between Israel and the Palestinian Authority on a permanent settlement according to a predetermined timetable.

The Palestinian document also included a request for the renewal of Saudi economic aid to the Palestinian Authority, which had been cut off by the Saudis a few years ago. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia would be willing to renew its funding to the Palestinian Authority.

(Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP, File) FILE - In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden to Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The sources said that the Biden administration is aware of the content of the proposals that the Palestinians have sent to the Saudis. The Biden administration hopes to reach a comprehensive agreement with Saudi Arabia and Israel before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The White House has warned Prime Minister Netanyahu's office that Israel would have to make major concessions to the Palestinians as part of this comprehensive agreement in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia.