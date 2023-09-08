G20: Saudi Arabia, India, U.S. in talks over possible rail, port deal - report

A multi-national ports and rail deal would come at a critical time, as the U.S. seeks to be an alternative partner for developing countries at the G20

The United States, Saudi Arabia, India, and other nations at this week’s Group of 20 (G20) leaders meeting are reportedly discussing a possible infrastructure deal that could link Middle Eastern countries by railways and connect them to India via port.

According to U.S. officials, the talks – which have also included the United Arab Emirates and Europe – may or may not yield a concrete result in time for it to be announced during the G20 forum. The conversations have been underway for months, but they are fluid, one of the U.S. officials told Reuters.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in New Delhi, India on Friday to participate in the G20 conference, where he is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and possibly with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The plans for the multi-national ports and rail deal would come at a critical time. To counter China's Belt and Road global infrastructure push, Biden is pitching Washington as an alternative partner for and investor in developing countries at the G20, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

It would also come as Washington seeks a broader diplomatic deal in the Middle East that would have Saudi Arabia recognize Israel.

Beyond the diplomatic implications, officials have said they hope such an infrastructure deal could reduce shipping times, cost, and the use of diesel, and make trade faster and cheaper.

Saudi Arabia will also participate in an investment forum.