A delegation organized by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) met this week with members of the House Abraham Accords Caucus in Washington, D.C., to reflect on the progress achieved and the promising path forward ahead of the third anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords, heralded as a transformative force in the Middle East, normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, and Sudan.

The AJC delegation comprised a group of leaders from Arab and Israeli civil society and private enterprises, representing sectors such as the environment, culture, and tourism.

Benjamin Rogers, AJC Director of Middle East Initiatives, highlighted the urgent need for collaboration in a region dealing with water scarcity, food insecurity, and economic isolation. "Regional cooperation is the only way to ensure a more peaceful, prosperous, and stable Middle East," he asserted.

Members of Congress, including Caucus co-chairs Representatives Brad Schneider (D-IL) and David Trone (D-MD), participated in the roundtable. They commended the Accords for ushering in a new era of peace and cultural exchange.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa stand on the Blue Room Balcony during the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House

"The historic agreements launched a shift toward peace and normalization between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East and North Africa," stated Rep. Schneider.

The delegation also met with Representative Mario Dìaz-Balart (R-FL), Chair of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee on the House Committee on Appropriations. The visit to Capitol Hill marked the culmination of a week of meetings.

SAUL LOEB / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a document after participating in the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington, the United States.

One key theme was the vital role of travel and tourism in driving economic growth among Accords nations. An estimated 150,000 Israelis visited the UAE in 2022, and Morocco expects a significant increase in Israeli tourists in 2023.

The group also explored topics like regional engagement and climate change. Dubai is set to host COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference, in November, with substantial participation anticipated from Middle Eastern nations.

Courtesy Rimon Market, the first ever kosher supermarket in the Gulf, Dubai, UAE.

Throughout their visit, the delegation engaged with prominent figures, including Shelley Greenspan and Mazen Basrawi from the Biden administration, Smithsonian Institution Secretary Lonnie Bunch III, and officials from USAID and the U.S. State Department.

An evening reception hosted by Bahrain's Ambassador to the U.S., Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, celebrated the Abraham Accords' achievements and the potential for greater connectivity in the Middle East.