Vertical farming offers food security to Israel and the UAE

The ever-pressing challenge of feeding a global population, which is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050, has taken center stage.

To address this issue, a recent summit in Dubai has proposed an innovative solution: vertical farming.

The question of how to sustainably feed an 8-billion-strong world population today, which will grow to an estimated 10 billion by 2050, has gripped the international community for years. The conundrum initially surfaced in the 1970s when surges in oil prices led to skyrocketing cereal costs.

The challenge has only intensified since then, reaching a critical juncture during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had particularly severe consequences in the Middle East.

Vertical farming emerges as a promising strategy to optimize agricultural yields, offering three key advantages. Firstly, it makes efficient use of space by embracing verticality. Secondly, it conserves water resources through soilless cultivation and closed-circuit irrigation systems. Lastly, vertical farming is adaptable to diverse locations, regardless of prevailing climatic conditions.

AP Photo/Eric Risberg Lore Borsoni, left, of San Francisco, and Lorraine Symynuk, right, of Daly City, Calif., visit in the Edible Garden located in center field at AT&T Park before the start a San Francisco Giants baseball game in San Francisco.

Jamie Burrows, Chief Executive Officer of Vertical Future in the UK, elaborates on the merits of vertical farming, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize agriculture for a food-insecure world.

"In the face of mounting challenges, vertical farming presents a compelling solution. It promises space savings, water conservation, and adaptability to various environments," Burrows says.

Countries like the UAE and Israel have recognized the potential of vertical farming, fostering collaboration to address the pressing issue of food security. Ilan Ofer, Chief Marketing Officer of Grow-Tec in Israel, underscores the significance of this partnership.

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell The Emirati and Israeli flags fly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

"Vertical farming offers a lifeline for countries like the UAE and Israel. By working together, they can harness this technology to bolster food security," Ofer explains.

In 2020, 400 million tons of meat were produced globally, a quantity that still fell short of meeting demand. The restrictive measures implemented due to COVID-19 have exacerbated food insecurity, affecting 10 percent of the world's population.