Iraqi weightlifter faces backlash for competing alongside Israeli athlete

The ongoing world championships serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics and have seen Iraq represented by six athletes, with one securing a gold medal

Iraq's Olympic Committee has come down heavily on an Iraqi weightlifter who participated in the world championships alongside an Israeli competitor, a move that has sparked controversy in Baghdad.

However, Iraq's weightlifting federation has defended its athlete's participation.

Iraq, following the footsteps of countries like Iran and some other Middle Eastern states, has a long-standing policy of not recognizing Israel and strictly prohibits any form of sporting contact between Iraqi athletes and their Israeli counterparts.

The dispute revolves around Iraqi weightlifter Haider Hussein Ali and Israeli lifter Artur Mugurdumov, both competing in the 102kg category at the championships held in Saudi Arabia.

The president of the Iraqi Olympic Committee, Raad Hamoudi, expressed his discontent, stating, "The Iraqi weightlifting federation should be conscious of the political context and the positions taken by the government and by the people."

In response to the criticism, Iraq's weightlifting federation emphasized its "rejection of all normalization with the Zionist state." However, it drew a distinction between weightlifting and other sports where athletes come into direct physical contact with each other.

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE (AFP) An Iraqi man waves his national flag in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on December 10, 2017, during a gathering celebrating the end of the three-year war against the Islamic State (IS) group

Saleh Mohamed Kadhim, the federation's assistant director, noted, "The competitions in which Haider Hussein Ali is taking part include 11 weightlifters, two of whom are Iranians. How can we withdraw from competitions where there is no direct contact?"

Kadhim cited the International Olympic Committee's General Assembly as an example, asking, "When the International Olympic Committee holds its General Assembly at which Israel is represented, should the president of the Iraqi Olympic Committee withdraw?"

The ongoing world championships serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics and have seen Iraq represented by six athletes, with one securing a gold medal.

Participating in events alongside Israeli competitors has historically been a contentious issue for many Middle Eastern countries, leading to spirited debates.

Last month, an Iranian weightlifter faced suspension from Iranian authorities after shaking hands with an Israeli rival during a competition in Poland.

While several Arab nations have taken steps to normalize relations with Israel in recent years, Saudi Arabia, which is hosting the current world championships, is not among them.

However, this month, Saudi Arabia made headlines by allowing an Israeli delegation to participate in a UNESCO meeting in Riyadh, marking the first public visit by representatives of Israel to the Gulf kingdom.