Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Iran for Asian Champions League match

Ronaldo and his teammates from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr arrived in Tehran on Monday in preparation for their AFC Champions League match against Iran's Persepolis

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world's most renowned soccer players, has landed in Iran amid a wave of excitement among soccer fans in the country.

Ronaldo and his teammates from Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr arrived in Tehran on Monday in preparation for their AFC Champions League match against Iran's Persepolis, scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Persepolis FC / AFP Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Tehran, Iran for a highly anticipated AFC Champions League match.

The 38-year-old Portuguese superstar, one of the most decorated players in history, joined Al-Nassr in December 2022, reportedly earning $200 million annually.

Ronaldo boasts more than 30 major trophies and holds the title of the world's record men's international goalscorer, a distinction he secured in 2021, surpassing Iran's Ali Daei.

For Iran's predominantly young population, grappling with economic challenges and international sanctions, Ronaldo's arrival is a source of immense anticipation and excitement.

Pejman Raahbar, chief editor of the Varzesh 3 sports website, was noted by The Financial Times as saying, "Ronaldo is one of the world’s most important people, and the most followed person on Instagram. In Iran, visits by major international sports teams or high-profile footballers are rare, which is why this has generated so much excitement."

While Persepolis, Iran's most successful team, commands a passionate fan base, Tuesday's match will take place behind closed doors due to a ban imposed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over licensing regulations.

Despite the disappointment of empty stadiums, Iranian soccer fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Ronaldo in action. "I always play as Ronaldo in Fifa video games," the Financial Times quoted a fan saying.

Iranian football fans gathered at the airport and outside the Espinas Palace Tehran hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of Ronaldo in the flesh.

The arrival of Ronaldo and Al-Nassr marks the first visit to Iran by a Saudi club in seven years, reflecting the recent reconciliation between the two regional rivals and Saudi Arabia's ambitious expansion into soccer on the global stage.

Despite the excitement surrounding Ronaldo's visit, it has not been without controversy. Iran's tourism minister's comments about Ronaldo's access to Instagram prompted discussions about easing Iranians' social media restrictions, as platforms like Instagram and Telegram remain blocked in Iran.