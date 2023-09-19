Turkey's Erdogan supports Israel-Saudi normalization efforts - report

Turkey views the normalization process as a potential diplomatic lever that could encourage Israel to adopt more 'strategic and regionally cooperative policies'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his support for recent initiatives aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia during a closed-door briefing in New York, Middle East Eye reported on Tuesday.

Erdogan reportedly expressed Turkey's positive view of these efforts when responding to a question posed during the meeting.

A Turkish source, reportedly familiar with Ankara's stance, was quoted saying that Turkey supports efforts to reduce tensions in the region, with the position being a continuation of its broader foreign policy.

The source, quoted by Middle East Eye, indicated that Turkey views the normalization process as a potential diplomatic lever that could encourage Israel to adopt more "strategic and regionally cooperative policies."

Office of the Presidency of Turkey Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (L) meets with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The report suggested that such an agreement could positively influence Israel's leadership, potentially prompting a more constructive approach to addressing the Palestinian question. This, in turn, might contribute to reduced tensions between Turkey and Israel, particularly regarding Israeli actions related to the Palestinian territories.

AP Photo/Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP This combination of file photos shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Russia.

Recent reports had indicated a pause in talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel due to concerns about the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, the U.S. State Department swiftly denied these reports, emphasizing that negotiations are ongoing and expressing anticipation for further discussions with both parties.