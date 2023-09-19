Saudi, U.S. officials reportedly discussing a mutual defense treaty that would resemble the robust military pacts that Washington has with Japan and South Korea

The United States is reportedly exploring a security agreement resembling those with Asian allies as an incentive for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel.

According to The New York Times, Saudi and U.S. dignitaries are discussing terms of a mutual defense treaty that would resemble the robust military pacts that Washington has with its close allies Japan and South Korea – a central component in U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-stakes diplomacy to get Riyadh to normalize relations with Israel.

Sourcing anonymous U.S. officials, the report said that under such an agreement, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia would pledge to provide military support if the other country is attacked in the region or on Saudi territory.

The report came as world leaders were in New York to convene in the United Nations General Assembly, during which U.S. President Joe Biden in his speech expressed his commitment to working toward normalization between Israel and the Arab world, as well as fostering a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

The day prior, Washington confirmed that negotiations for Israel-Saudi normalization were ongoing, amid conflicting reports that Riyadh had suspended such discussions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regards a mutual defense agreement with the U.S. as the most important element in his talks with Washington about Israel, current and former U.S. officials have said. A strong defense agreement would help deter potential assaults by Iran or its armed partners even as the two regional rivals re-establish diplomatic ties, Saudi officials have also said.

Riyadh has also asked the Biden administration to help his country develop a civilian nuclear program, which some American officials fear could be cover for a nuclear weapons program to counter Iran.