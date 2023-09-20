The Fox News interview with Mohammed bin Salman aired as world leaders are in New York for the UN General Assembly

In a rare interview with Fox News aired on Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) said his government was getting closer every day to a normalization agreement with Israel, but that the Palestinian issue remained important to negotiations.

"Every day we get closer," said MBS when asked to characterize talks aimed at the two countries opening diplomatic relations.

Normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia has been a hot topic this week as world leaders are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had earlier met with U.S. President Joe Biden, during which the two leaders shared their vision of forging a relationship between the Jewish and Muslim states, potentially marking the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also spurred hopes of such a reality on Wednesday when he said that an agreement with Riyadh was "within reach."

According to a New York Times report, the United States is exploring a security agreement resembling those with its Asian allies as an incentive for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. Washington has also confirmed that negotiations for Israel-Saudi normalization were ongoing, amid conflicting reports that Riyadh had suspended such discussions.