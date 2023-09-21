The project, named "77," was initiated by the UAE to facilitate a week-long joint cultural endeavor involving seven cities in Israel and the UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set a condition for a shared cultural project with Israel, demanding that no ministers from the Jewish Power and"Religious Zionism parties be involved, according to reports in Ynet and Yediot Ahronoth.

The project, named "77," was initiated by the UAE to facilitate a week-long joint cultural endeavor involving seven cities in Israel and the UAE. The goal is to promote cultural exchange and unity between the two nations.

Several Israeli government ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Heritage, are slated to participate in the project. However, the UAE has exercised its veto power, insisting that the project should not advance if ministers affiliated with the Jewish Power and Religious Zionism parties, such as controversial ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, are included.

Members of the Jewish Power and Religious Zionism parties, known for their right-wing stance, have drawn international criticism for their controversial statements and positions on Palestinians, the West Bank, and international relations.

In a gesture of goodwill in December 2022, the UAE invited Itamar Ben-Gvir, the head of the Jewish Power party, along with Knesset members from various factions, diplomats, business figures, and public figures, to celebrate its 51st Independence Day.

Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir and MK's from the Religious Zionism party visit at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on October 20, 2021.

However, the UAE's view of cooperation with Israel appears to have shifted since then, as Ben-Gvir's actions and statements have raised concerns in the Emirates.

The development occurs at a critical juncture as negotiations for normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, led by the United States, are underway.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acknowledged the negotiations publicly on Wednesday, emphasizing that a solution for the Palestinians is essential. Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are known to oppose concessions to the Palestinians in any agreement.

In response to the UAE's exclusion of Israeli ministers, MK Ohad Tal from the Religious Zionism party expressed uncertainty about the situation and mentioned his own visit to the Emirates, indicating continued communication with high-ranking Emirati officials.