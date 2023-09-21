U.S. exploring twin defense pacts with Israel, Saudi Arabia for normalization - report

For Israel, a security pact would mean increased access to the Saudi market as well as strengthened opposition to Iran

Washington is considering twin defense treaties with Saudi Arabia and Israel as part of an effort to get its Middle East allies to formally recognize each other and normalize relations, sources told U.S. media.

According to Bloomberg, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden believes this initiative would bring about Israeli-Saudi normalization, with a treaty so comprehensive that it would require Congressional approval.

Although still ongoing and somewhat vague as to the details, sources and diplomatic officials have said that negotiations are progressing significantly.

For Israel, a security pact would mean increased access to the Saudi market as well as strengthened opposition to Iran. A deal could also prompt other Muslim-majority countries to adopt a more open stance toward the Jewish state.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence in the possibility of establishing a "historic peace" with Saudi Arabia during a discussion with Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. For his part, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated that the chances of reaching an agreement increase “every day.”

U.S. and Israeli officials plan to treat the defense deals as a single package to maximize their chances of getting a green light from Congress. Many U.S. Senators are reluctant to commit to defending Saudi Arabia, but they would be more hesitant to reject a comprehensive deal that could potentially harm Israel, according to the sources cited in the report.

Beyond treaties, Washington seeks to stimulate collaboration between its allies in the Middle East, in particular to counterbalance China's growing influence in the region. Saudi Arabia demands firm guarantees in terms of defense and wishes to access cutting-edge American weapons.