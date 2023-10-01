Yemen's national airline suspends flights from rebel-held Sanaa

Yemenia, the national airline, has regularly operated commercial flights between Sanaa's Huthi-controlled airport and the Jordanian capital, Amman

Yemen's national carrier has announced the suspension of international flights departing from the capital, Sanaa, due to an ongoing dispute with the Iran-backed Huthi rebels concerning access to funds, according to officials.

Yemenia, the national airline, has regularly operated commercial flights between Sanaa's Huthi-controlled airport and the Jordanian capital, Amman.

This route was the sole direct international destination from Sanaa's airport, which reopened last year after a six-year closure.

On Saturday, an official from the Huthi transport ministry informed the rebel's Saba news agency of the suspension of Yemenia flights departing from Sanaa airport.

Yemenia, in a statement, attributed the suspension of flights to the rebels, accusing them of obstructing access to the company's accounts in Sanaa's banks since March. The Huthis have denied these allegations.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed Houthi prisoners cheers as they arrive at the airport in Sanaa, Yemen.

The airline revealed that it had been unable to access over $80 million in deposits, resulting in "severe damage to the company's operations." Consequently, it declared that its six weekly flights from Sanaa to Amman would cease at the end of September, citing its inability to withdraw funds from its accounts as the reason.

Yemenia will, however, continue to operate flights from Aden, which currently serves as the seat of the internationally-recognized government.

The conflict in Yemen ignited in 2014 when Huthi rebels, backed by Iran, seized control of Sanaa. This prompted a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year to support the internationally-recognized government.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File Children present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen.

In 2016, as part of an air and sea blockade on Huthi-held areas, the Saudi-led military coalition closed down Sanaa's airport. Prior to the blockade, Sanaa's airport accommodated approximately 6,000 passengers daily, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council, an international charity active in Yemen.

Following the resumption of commercial flights to Jordan from the airport last year, passengers departing from Sanaa have included Yemenis in need of emergency medical treatment abroad.