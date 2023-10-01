Torah manuscript draws attention at Riyadh Book Fair in Saudi Arabia

This manuscript is displayed within a secure glass case as part of a special pavilion, alongside 27 other rare manuscripts

Visitors to the Riyadh International Book Fair in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, have been captivated by a rare exhibit in the Arab world – a large scroll of a Torah manuscript in Hebrew.

This manuscript is displayed within a secure glass case as part of a special pavilion, alongside 27 other rare manuscripts.

According to the Saudi news portal Sabq, the Torah manuscript is described as a "scroll of leather, containing explanations and texts of the Torah in Hebrew. Length: 40 meters x 90 cm. It dates back to the tenth century AH/16th century AD, according to estimates."

Observers have noted that visitors to the book fair are not only taking an interest in this unique Torah manuscript but are also spending several minutes in front of it, reading the accompanying information and contemplating the language in which it was written.

The rare manuscripts featured in this pavilion are part of the collections of many libraries, including the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, the King Salman Library at King Saud University, and the King Fahd National Library.

Approximately 1,800 publishing houses and cultural organizations from around the world are participating in this annual event, which opened on Thursday and is being held at King Saud University under the theme "An Inspiring Destination." The fair, which is expected to attract around one million visitors, runs through October 7 in Riyadh.

The fair covers an expansive area of over 49,000 square feet, making it the largest in the Arab world in terms of cultural diversity and activities catering to different age groups.