Troops wounded in drone attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq

The incidents come as the tensions over the Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital blast in Gaza are rising across the Middle East

Coalition forces were wounded in Iraq in a spate of drone attacks over the last 24 hours at U.S. bases in Iraq as regional tensions flare following the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza. Two drones targeted the al Asad airbase in western Iraq used by U.S. forces and one drone targeted a base in northern Iraq, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

U.S. forces intercepted all three, destroying two, but only damaging the third. This led to minor wounds among coalition forces, according to a statement Wednesday by the U.S. Central Command.

“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. U.S. forces will defend U.S. and coalition forces against any threat,” Central Command said in the release.

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have threatened to attack U.S. facilities there because of American support for Israel. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias, issued a statement afterward claiming responsibility for the two attacks and saying it “heralds more operations” against the “American occupation.”

Tashkil al-Waritheen, another Iranian-backed militia, claimed responsibility in a statement for a second drone attack, which it said had targeted the al-Harir airbase in northern Iraq. U.S. officials did not immediately comment on the claim of a second attack.

Iran-allied groups in Iraq also announced on Wednesday that they had formed a “joint operations room” to help Hamas in its war effort. Two officials with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said the armed groups were on alert and prepared to join the wider battle against Israel, but that Iran had not yet given approval for them to open a new front.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714214750400163930 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The incidents followed the Tuesday Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital blast that killed hundreds. After the explosion in Gaza, the group blamed the U.S. and its support for Israel for the catastrophe and called for an end to the U.S. presence in Iraq.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided proof that the tragedy was caused by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) misfire. The U.S. has backed the IDF's assessment.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714771242014675301 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attack also came after U.S. President Joe Biden’s solidarity visit to Israel amid the nation’s war against Hamas. Biden said that the U.S. will continue to support Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1714774677757808743 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people,” stated the U.S. President. He also announced that we would ask Congress for “an unprecedented amount of support for Israel” to guarantee its security.