China says working with Egypt to 'help stabilize' region

Russia said it sent '27 tons of humanitarian aid' to be delivered to Gazans via Egypt

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Egypt's prime minister on Thursday that their countries should work together to bring "more stability" to the Middle East, tahrown into uncertainty after a massacre of Israelis by Palestinian terrorists.

War has raged since Hamas jihadists launched a shock incursion into Israel on October 7, killing 1,400 people — most of them civilians — and taking around 200 hostages. In response, Israel has laid siege to Gaza, carrying out waves of air strikes in the Palestinian enclave and massing troops on its border ahead of an expected ground assault.

Xi met Egypt's Mostafa Madbouli in Beijing on Thursday, repeating China's support for a "two-state solution... to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel", according to multiple state media outlets.

"China is willing to enhance cooperation with Egypt... and inject more certainty and stability into the region and the world," Xi was reported as saying. Beijing was also willing to work with Cairo to "jointly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries", he said.

Meanwhile Russia sent 27 tons of humanitarian aid for civilians into Gaza to be transported via Egypt, Moscow's emergency situations ministry said.

"A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip," deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement. Denisov said the aid comprised "wheat, sugar, rice (and) pasta".

Both announcements followed U.S President Joe Biden's statement on Wednesday that he reached an agreement with Egypt to open the Rafah crossing, allowing the delivery of essential humanitarian supplies bound for southern Gaza.