Iraq condemns repeated attacks on its bases hosting U.S. troops

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group linked to Iran, claimed responsibility over most of the recent incidents amid Israel-Hamas war

The Iraqi government on Monday called the attacks targeting its bases with the U.S. troops "unacceptable." The statement by Yahya Rassoul, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, comes as the number of such incidents has significantly increased since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Chia al-Soudani "ordered the security services to find the elements who carried out these attacks," stated Rassoul. There have been at least five drone and rocket attacks on three different Iraqi bases since Wednesday.

The targeted bases host the U.S. and international anti-jihadist coalition troops. A soldier was reportedly lightly wounded in the aftermath of one of the recent attacks.

The incidents were mostly claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed militias. Following two attacks on Thursday, it announced more operations against "the American occupation."

Due to the increased security threat, the U. S. authorities ordered the evacuation of "the non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members." The U.S. State Department travel advisory on Iraq now states the necessity of “departure from U.S. Embassy Baghdad and U.S. Consulate General Erbil.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1716112779248083151 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The attacks come as tensions over Israel’s war against Hamas keep on rising in Iraq and across the Middle East. Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators gathered on Friday at the western Trebil border crossing near Jordan.

Similar protests continued in Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon, and Yemen. Anti-Israel rallies in the region intensified following the deadly Al-Ahli Al-Mahdi hospital blast last week.