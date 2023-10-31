Drones target airbase in Iraq hosting U.S. troops, again - report

The new attack comes amid U.S. fears of further regional escalation

Two armed drones targeted Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts the U.S and international coalition forces in western Iraq, a security source and a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident did not cause casualties or damage, the sources said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1719173781850136801 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

There has been an increase in attacks on U.S. forces since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. U.S. defense officials have reported an increase in attacks against U.S. and coalition forces and bases in the Middle East. Between October 17 and October 30, bases hosting U.S. troops have been attacked 23 times - 14 in Iraq and 9 in Syria.

The Tuesday attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase marks the 25th incident within two weeks.

Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran on multiple occasions have threatened to target U.S. interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.

Fear of full-scale regional escalation among the U.S. officials has previously delayed Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ground operation in Gaza and has recently prompted increase in humanitarian aid in the Strip.