The Queen called opposition to ceasefire 'morally reprehensible' and said that Israel does not seek to protect the Gaza civilians

Queen Rania of Jordan on Sunday said that Israel weaponizes antisemitism "in order to silence any criticism." She clarified that she stands against antisemitism and Islamophobia, but noted that Israel "does not represent all the Jewish people around the world" and "is alone responsible for its own crimes."

In an interview to CNN, the Queen accused Israel of "illegal occupation" and "routine human rights abuses" and said that defeating Hamas would not solve the root cause of the ongoing war. "You can kill the combatant but you can’t kill the cause," she said referring to Israel's goal to eliminate the Hamas terrorists.

She called notification of Gazan civilians by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "Israeli propaganda" aimed at the international audience to "legitimize their actions." The IDF on Monday again opened the safe corridors in Gaza despite the Hamas reported attacks during past evacuations.

Queen Rania stated those who oppose the ceasefire citing the advantages it would give to Hamas are justifying deaths of civilians. "I know that some who are against the ceasefire argue that it will help Hamas. However, I feel that in that argument, they are inherently dismissing the death of thousands of civilians, and that is just morally reprehensible," said Rania.

JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R), Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (L) and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi hold a press conference, after meetings amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, in Amman on November 4, 2023.

The comment comes as Israel and many of its allies insist that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas. Earlier on Saturday, in a rare public disagreement with the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken rebuffed Arab states' push for immediate Gaza ceasefire.