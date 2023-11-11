The statement comes as Raisi is about to visit Riyad for the Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said that the time had come for action over the conflict in Gaza rather than talk as he headed to Saudi Arabia to attend a summit on the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

"Gaza is not an arena for words. It should be for action," Raisi said at Tehran airport before departing for the summit of Arab and Islamic nations in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. "Today, the unity of the Islamic countries is very important," he added.

It is the first visit to Saudi Arabia by an Iranian head of state since Tehran and Riyadh ended years of hostility under a China-brokered deal in March. "The summit will send a strong message to warmongers in the region and result in the cessation of war crimes in Palestine," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who is accompanying Raisi, was quoted as saying by the Padolat government website.

"America says it doesn't want an expansion of the war and has sent messages to Iran and several countries [to this effect]. But these statements are not consistent with America's actions," Raisi said in the televised comments at Tehran airport.

Yamil Lage/Pool photo via AP Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

"The war machine in Gaza is in the hands of America, which is preventing a ceasefire in Gaza and expanding the war. The world must see the true face of America," Raisi said.

Saudi Arabia on Saturday hosts a joint Arab League and Islamic Organization of Cooperation summit on Gaza. Saudi Foreign Ministry said the meeting "will be held in response to the exceptional circumstances taking place in the Palestinian Gaza Strip as countries feel the need to unify efforts and come out with a unified collective position."

Saudi Press Agency U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The said unity would require the forum participants - Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Turkey and others - to overcome the existing contradictions.

The summit comes after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh earlier in October.