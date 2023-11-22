Iran's FM in Beirut: 'Resistance leaders hold fingers on trigger' across MidEast

Iran's Foreign Ministry Hussein Amir Abdollahian visits Lebanon to coordinate regional proxies' effort

Iran's Foreign Ministry Hussein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday arrived in Beirut. He is said to meet the Hezbollah officials and potentially - representatives of Hamas.

"Without a doubt, the past six weeks of heroic resistance have proven that time is not on the side of the artificial Israeli entity," he stated during a brief press conference in Lebanese capital. "We are here in Beirut in order to hold consultations with the highest authorities in Lebanon regarding how to achieve maximum security in the region and fulfil the rights of the Palestinians."

"We heard from the resistance leaders in the region that their fingers will be on the trigger until the full rights of the Palestinian people are fulfilled and until the struggle in the region reaches a result," stated Abdollahian, likely referring to the proxies network across the Middle East.

"There is no doubt that the Palestinian people are the ones who will decide the future of Gaza and Palestine," he concluded.

His visit follows Israel's approval of the ceasefire deal that promises hostages release by Hamas. Hezbollah is said to be likely to adhere to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal.