UK's maritime agency reports possible Red Sea blast

The alleged drone activity is said to have originated from Yemen

The British Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday reported that it drone activity and a possible explosion near the Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea.

According to the UKMTO, the drone activity originated from Yemen. The agency advised vessels in the area to exercise caution.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731243200440840449 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While the details of the potential incident are undisclosed, the Red Sea has observed a series of hostilities linked to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen following Hamas's attack on Israel.

In November, the group seized an Israel-linked cargo ship and fired armed drones and missiles at Israel. Most recently, Houthis on Monday targeted a U.S. destroyer rescuing the Israeli-owned ship.

Read more stories like this >>

• Houthis fire ballistic missiles toward U.S. destroyer rescuing Israeli-owned ship >>

• Israel's Defense Ministry reveals 'Arrow' interception, first time in action >>

• Berlin criminalizes slogan 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free' >>