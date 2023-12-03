UK's maritime agency reports possible Red Sea blast
The alleged drone activity is said to have originated from Yemen
The British Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) on Sunday reported that it drone activity and a possible explosion near the Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea.
According to the UKMTO, the drone activity originated from Yemen. The agency advised vessels in the area to exercise caution.
While the details of the potential incident are undisclosed, the Red Sea has observed a series of hostilities linked to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen following Hamas's attack on Israel.
In November, the group seized an Israel-linked cargo ship and fired armed drones and missiles at Israel. Most recently, Houthis on Monday targeted a U.S. destroyer rescuing the Israeli-owned ship.
