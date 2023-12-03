UK's Maritime Agency received a report of a drone attack on a ship near Bab El Mandeb earlier on Sunday

Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen carried out a combined drone and missile attack in the Red Sea, targeting two vessels and managed to hit one. The cargo ship hit in the attack was first reported to be Israeli-owned, yet subsequent reports confirmed the vessel's owners was British.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731353446605791664 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. Pentagon later on Sunday stated U.S. warship and other vessels were attacked in the Red Sea.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1731335693840928959 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Earlier on that day, British Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) stated receiving a report of a drone attack on a ship near Bab El Mandeb. According to the agency, the drone activity originated from Yemen.

The Houthis, one of Iran's many terror proxies in the region, are responsible for a series of other hostilities that have taken place in the Red Sea region since October 7.

Read more stories like this >>

• UK's maritime agency reports possible Red Sea blast >>

• Houthis fire ballistic missiles toward U.S. destroyer rescuing Israeli-owned ship >>

• Israel's Defense Ministry reveals 'Arrow' interception, first time in action >>