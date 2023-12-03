Houthi terrorists attack another ship in the Red Sea
UK's Maritime Agency received a report of a drone attack on a ship near Bab El Mandeb earlier on Sunday
Iran-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen carried out a combined drone and missile attack in the Red Sea, targeting two vessels and managed to hit one. The cargo ship hit in the attack was first reported to be Israeli-owned, yet subsequent reports confirmed the vessel's owners was British.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
U.S. Pentagon later on Sunday stated U.S. warship and other vessels were attacked in the Red Sea.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Earlier on that day, British Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) stated receiving a report of a drone attack on a ship near Bab El Mandeb. According to the agency, the drone activity originated from Yemen.
The Houthis, one of Iran's many terror proxies in the region, are responsible for a series of other hostilities that have taken place in the Red Sea region since October 7.
Read more stories like this >>
• UK's maritime agency reports possible Red Sea blast >>
• Houthis fire ballistic missiles toward U.S. destroyer rescuing Israeli-owned ship >>
• Israel's Defense Ministry reveals 'Arrow' interception, first time in action >>