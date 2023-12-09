Egypt preparing for potential Gaza residents' immigration in 2024 - report

Contrary to its official stance, Cairo is reportedly considering plans for Palestinians to enter through the Rafah crossing

Egypt is purportedly making arrangements for the potential relocation of hundreds of thousands of Gaza Strip residents onto its soil starting in early 2024, according to reports from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

This includes possibilities for Palestinian students to receive scholarships abroad.

Reports suggest Egypt aims for an organized departure process via pre-issued exit permits, highlighting criteria such as health conditions requiring care, humanitarian grounds, and education. However, it's stipulated that these individuals wouldn't settle in Sinai but disperse elsewhere outside Sinai with a new status.

AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra 2017© FILE- Palestinian and Egyptian flags wave over two photos of Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, and Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, hanging on the main gate of the Rafah crossing border with Egypt

Allegedly, the change in Egypt's position arises from concerns that Israel may hinder Gaza's economic recovery post-conflict, prompting Egypt to seek economic aid for resettlement efforts from various countries.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi previously suggested relocating displaced Palestinians to the Negev territories, accusing ongoing military actions as an attempt to encourage migration to Egypt.

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attends an emergency summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Recent reports have also suggested Hamas intends to pressure Egypt by inciting Gaza residents to flock to the Rafah crossing and Egypt's border in a bid to halt fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.