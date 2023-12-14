U.S. shoots down drone launched from the Houthi-controlled area

CENTCOM reported responding to a mayday call from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Motor Vessel Ardmore Encounter

U.S. Central Command on Thursday reported shooting down a drone in southern Red Sea. It is said to had been launched from the Houthi-controlled area in Yemen.

"The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) was responding to a mayday call from the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Motor Vessel Ardmore Encounter, which was under attack from Houthi forces," read the statement.

According to CENTCOM, the Houthis' were unsuccessful. "The UAV was heading directly towards the Mason and was shot down in self-defense," added the agency.

No casualties have been reported.

This is another incident in a series of hostilities initiated by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. Undermining principles of maritime security, the group vowed to attack against any vessel believed to be either going to or coming from Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Houthis hit a Norwegian-owned commercial vessel in the Red Sea. Its connection to Israel has not been reported.

