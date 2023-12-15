Projectile fired from Yemen hits German-owned ship - U.S. official

In a second incident Liberia-flagged vessel was ordered to alter course towards Yemen allegedly by Houthis

A projectile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen struck the Liberia flagged, German-owned, Al Jasrah ship on Friday causing a fire but no casualties, a U.S. defence official said.

In a second incident, maritime security company Ambrey reported that a Liberia-flagged container ship, MSC ALANYA, was ordered to alter course towards Yemen by people aboard a small craft assessed to be members of Yemen's Houthi movement.

A spokesperson for MSC, however, said there was no attack on the vessel and had no further comment.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the incidents, however, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been attacking vessels in Red Sea shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, in a campaign they say aims to support the Palestinians.

The U.S. defense official told Reuters a drone was believed to have struck Al Jasrah.

A spokesperson for Hapag-Lloyd said the vessel was attacked while sailing close to the Yemeni coast.

Ambrey reported that the MSC ALANYA was approached by a small craft with 10 people on board "who declared themselves to be 'Yemeni authorities'".

It said the vessel was warned by the Houthis not to proceed northbound, and quoted them addressing the crew: "Captain you are not allowed to proceed to the Red Sea. Alter your course to the south side, now".

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also said it had received a report of a small craft with 10 people aboard declaring themselves to be Yemeni authorities ordering a vessel to alter course towards Yemen in the vicinity of Bab al-Mandab, 50 nautical miles north of Mokha.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis claimed to have carried out a military operation against a Maersk container vessel, directly hitting it with a drone. The Danish shipping company denied the claim and said the vessel was not hit.

