Maersk suspends Red Sea shipping after Houthi attack on ship

Global shipping giant Maersk announced Friday it will halt container vessels passing through the Red Sea, following an attack on one of its cargo ships by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

The decision comes after the Maersk Gibraltar container ship was set ablaze this week while sailing through the narrow Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical chokepoint for maritime oil trade bordering Yemen.

Houthi militants claimed responsibility, saying they first warned the vessel before directly striking it with missiles.

"We have carried out an operation against the Maersk Gibraltar ship that was bound for Israel," said armed Houthi forces in a statement. They cited a desire to respond to "oppression" and violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

AARON LAU / US NAVY / AFP This picture taken on October 19, 2023 shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeating a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea.

The strike contributed to escalating security risks from Iran-backed Houthi attacks in surrounding waterways, Maersk said. It follows recent missile assaults on several vessels transiting the Red Sea corridor.

Maersk's suspension impacts all client container ships sailing towards the strait. It remains unknown when the key shipping route will return to regular operations amid heightening regional tensions.