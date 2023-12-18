Jordan's Army clashes with arms smugglers from Syria

The group of armed men belongs to a terrorist cell operation in the area, Jordan News Agency said

The Jordanian army early on Monday repelled an attack by armed men at the border with Syria, Jordan News Agency stated. Several border guard soldiers were reportedly moderately wounded.

According to the report, the armed men that attempted to cross the border are a part of a terrorist organization that smuggles arms and drugs on the territory of Jordan.

The smugglers are said to have had large number of missiles, automatic weapons and drugs on hands.

The incident comes as the number of such attempts to cross the Syria-Jordan border by armed men has recently increased recently. The trafficking routes organized by militants from Syria and Iraq are said to reach cities in the West Bank.