Hamas leader visits Egypt amid potential progress on new ceasefire

Haniyeh's last visit to Egypt in early November preceded the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, resulting in the release of over 100 Israeli hostages

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh made a significant visit to Egypt, marking his first trip to the country in over a month.

The diplomatic intervention arrives amidst what sources describe as intensive discussions surrounding a potential new ceasefire aimed at facilitating aid access to Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages.

Residing in Qatar, Haniyeh's direct involvement in diplomacy tends to signify potential progress.

His last visit to Egypt in early November preceded the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, resulting in the release of over 100 hostages during a week-long pause in the conflict.

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP

Sources familiar with the negotiations revealed ongoing discussions focused on determining which hostages held by terrorists in Gaza could be liberated under a new truce arrangement, alongside deliberations regarding potential prisoner releases by Israel.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Israel's stipulation reportedly includes the release of all remaining female and wounded male hostages. There's also consideration for the release of Palestinians convicted of serious offenses.

Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government via AP

Describing the talks as intense, reports hinted at the possibility of a breakthrough within a few days, indicating positive strides in the negotiation process.

An Israeli official reiterated the government's stance that the conflict's resolution hinges on the release of all hostages and the dismantling of Hamas, echoing Prime Minister's assertion of achieving "total victory" to conclude the war.