Israel-Hamas war shifts Saudi views on conflict - poll

An overwhelming 91 percent of Saudis see the Gaza conflict as a victory for Palestinians and the Arab world

A recent survey of 1,000 Saudi citizens found significant attitudes changes related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, though most perceptions aligned with existing negative views of Israel.

The poll by The Washington Institute conducted November to December revealed that an overwhelming 91 percent of Saudis see the Gaza conflict as a victory for Palestinians and the Arab world.

A near-unanimous 96 percent also agreed Arab states should cut all ties with Israel in protest.

Positive opinions of Hamas saw a notable bump from 10 percent to 40 percent among Saudis, though the group remains generally unpopular. Over 90 percent view Hamas rocket attacks that killed over 1,000 Israeli civilians in October as not actually targeting non-combatants.

Additionally, 87 percent now say Israel looks severely weakened from recent fighting, indicating the Gaza crisis compounds existing Saudi doubts about the Jewish state's stability.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File

While economic cooperation with Israel maintained minority backing previously, the war dropped support for business ties to just 17 percent of Saudis surveyed.

However, there's consistent support for Arab diplomatic involvement in Palestinian-Israeli peacemaking and humanitarian support for Gazans.

Bandar AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFP

The survey also reveals that Saudi opinions about other key players in the region, such as Hezbollah, Iran, and the Palestinian Authority, have remained relatively stable despite the recent conflict.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Overall, while Saudi attitudes toward the Israel-Hamas war have shifted in some areas, there's a consistent call for diplomatic solutions, skepticism about military involvement, and varying views on economic ties in the aftermath of the conflict.