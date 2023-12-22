Iran 'provides Houthis with tracking info to target ships in Red Sea'

'The Houthis don’t have the radar technology to target the ships. They need Iranian assistance. Without it, the missiles would just drop in the water.'

Iran is providing real-time intelligence to Yemen’s Houthis that the jihadists are using target ships passing through the Red Sea, according to a report published on Friday in The Wall Street Journal.

“The Houthis don’t have the radar technology to target the ships,” an unnamed security official was quoted in the report as saying. "They need Iranian assistance. Without it, the missiles would just drop in the water."

Thus, tracking information gathered by an Iranian surveillance in the Red Sea is being used by the Houthis, who have launched drones and missiles on commercial vessels passing through the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said that over 20 countries have joined the US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks.