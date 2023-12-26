2 explosions occurred near ship in Red Sea off coast of Yemen
UK maritime agency stated that two drones were sighted near the vessel before the explosions
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) early on Tuesday reported an incident about 50 miles off the coast of Yemen, near Hodeidah.
While initially reported as an incident, the UKMTO later updated the message to say a vessel had been attacked. Two explosions are said to have occurred near a ship in the Red Sea.
Two drones were sighted near the vessel before the explosions. No damage was caused to the ship and no casualties among the crew were reported.
The ship is reportedly continuing its voyage while maintaining contact with coalition forces.
The report comes amid intensified hostilities from the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen. India’s Naval Forces were reported on Tuesday to be set to deploy guided missile destroyer ships in the Arabian Sea.
