Turkey's Erdogan: Netanyahu is ‘no different from Hitler’

Israel's PM Netanyahu said Erdogan is the last person ‘to preach morality’ to Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday was reported saying: "We watched Israel's Nazi camps."

"They talk about Hitler in a strange way, what is the difference between them and Hitler? They will make us miss Hitler even more," he continued in his antisemitic rant.

"The voice that stands with the oppressed is the voice of the Muslim Turks," concluded Erdogan.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Erdogan's comment saying Turkish president is the last person "to preach morality" to Israel. "Erdogan, who commits genocide against the Kurds, who holds a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his rule, is the last person who can preach morality to us," stated Netanyahu.

"The IDF is the most moral army in the world that fights and destroys the most abhorrent and cruel terrorist organization in the world, Hamas-ISIS, which has committed crimes against humanity and which Erdogan praises and hosts its senior officials," added Israeli Prime Minister.

Miriam Alster/Flash90

Previously, Turkish President called Israel's operation in Gaza a genocide and labeled Israel as a "terrorist state," while refusing to recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization. He also urged the international community to investigate Israel's alleged "war crimes" in Gaza.

Erdogan had attacked Israel and its officials in a similar manner before the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, back in 2018 and 2022.

