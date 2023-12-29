Houthis fire drone, anti-ship ballistic missile in southern Red Sea

According to the U.S. Central Command, this is Houthi's 22nd attempted attack on international shipping since Israel-Hamas war broke out

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday stated shooting down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile in the Southern Red Sea later on Thursday. According to the CENTCOM's statement, the Iran-backed Houthi group based in Yemen carried out the attacks between 5:45 pm and 6: 10 pm Sanaa time.

"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," read the statement.

The incident is Houhthi's 22 attempted attack on international shipping since hostilities in the region intensified after October 7 Hamas's attack on Israel, said CENTCOM.

The U.S. earlier in December announced Operation Prosperity Guardian to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks. More than 20 nations are said to have joined the coalition so far.

"Houthis need to stop these attacks, and they need to stop them now," the Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said when commenting on the Red Sea operation. "They really need to ask themselves if they've bitten off more than they can chew, when it comes to taking on the entire international community and negatively impacting billions and billions, billions of dollars in global trade, economic prosperity and international law."

