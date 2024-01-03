Nasrallah threatens unprecedented response against Israel

"A war with us will be costly. If Israel starts a war with Lebanon - our fight will be without limits and ceilings."

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah delivered a provocative speech on Wednesday, issuing a stark warning to Israel amid escalating tensions.

Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah is fully prepared for war and declared that if Israel initiates hostilities, the conflict will be without limits, ceilings, rules, or controls, warning that Israel will regret entering such a war.

The Hezbollah leader accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination of Saleh Al-Arouri, describing it as "blatant Israeli aggression." Nasrallah praised Al-Arouri as a "great jihadist leader" who dedicated his youth to jihad and resistance. The ominous tone of Nasrallah's remarks underscores the rising tensions in the region.

Nasrallah also lauded what he referred to as "achievements of the resistance on the northern border since October 8," emphasizing the sacrifices made. He reiterated Hezbollah's readiness for war and condemned Israel's alleged attack on Beirut as dangerous. Nasrallah emphasized that the cost of a war with Hezbollah would be high.

Touching on the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Nasrallah claimed that before "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood," the Palestinian issue was on the verge of being forgotten. He asserted that the operation had significantly impacted Israel's global image. Nasrallah accused Israel of aiming to displace the population of Gaza, claiming that none of Israel's goals were achieved in the conflict.

Nasrallah also addressed the recent explosions near the shrine of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, attributing the tragedy to martyrs who shared Soleimani's goals.

He claimed that members of the Quds Force cooperated with Hamas activists in the Gaza Strip. Nasrallah suggested that the current achievements in Gaza are the result of two decades of collaboration, with Soleimani playing a significant role.