At least 2 killed in drone strike on Iran-backed militia's HQ in Baghdad - report

Initial reports indicate the attack was carried out by the U.S. Air Forces

A drone strike hit an Iran-backed militia's headquarters in eastern Baghdad, killing two of its members, according to local police and healthcare sources. Another five are said to have been wounded in the incident.

Militia sources claimed the attack was carried out by U.S. Air Forces, as cited by Al Jazeera.

Reports in Iran say that the deputy commander of the militia was killed in the attack.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the group in question is Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as Popular Mobilization Forces. Two senior members of the militia are said to have been eliminated.

