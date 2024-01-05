Lebanon submits official complaint to UNSC against Israel following Al-Aruri assassination

The Lebanese government formally submitted a complaint to the United Nations Security Council on Friday, condemning Israel for the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Aruri in Beirut earlier this week.

Lebanon characterized the targeted killing as the "most dangerous phase" of Israel's attacks on the country.

According to Lebanon's complaint, Israel employed six missiles in a targeted strike aimed at eliminating the deputy head of Hamas, escalating tensions in the already volatile region. The Lebanese government contends that this act represents a severe and perilous development in the ongoing conflict.

The complaint also raised concerns about Israel's alleged violation of Lebanon's airspace to carry out attacks on Syria. Lebanon asserted that such incursions not only jeopardize its sovereignty but also contribute to the heightened hostilities in the broader Middle East. This, even though reports indicate that prior to his targeted elimination Al-Arouri had been warned by Hezbollah that Israel was closely monitoring his every move.

According to the report, the apartment, where the Hamas official was targeted, had previously served as a Hamas office. It was vacated by the group shortly after the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The United Nations Security Council is expected to review the complaint in the coming days. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with many expressing apprehension over the potential ramifications of these recent events on regional stability.