Blinken kicks off Mideast tour in Istanbul
Gaza war high on the agenda as top U.S. diplomat meets with Turkish counterpart, followed by a meeting with the Islamist President Tayyip Erdogan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday kicked off in Turkey a week-long trip aimed at calming tensions that have spiked across the Middle East over Israel's war with Hamas.
The top U.S. diplomat first met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, followed by a meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. In the talks, Blinken "emphasized the need to prevent the war from spreading, secure the release of hostages, expand humanitarian assistance, and reduce civilian casualties," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
Erdogan, an Islamist hardliner, is no stranger to anti-Israeli and antisemitic diatribes.
