English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Blinken kicks off Mideast tour in Istanbul

Gaza war high on the agenda as top U.S. diplomat meets with Turkish counterpart, followed by a meeting with the Islamist President Tayyip Erdogan

i24NEWS
2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) with the Turkish leader Erdogan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) with the Turkish leader ErdoganTurkish Presidency

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday kicked off in Turkey a week-long trip aimed at calming tensions that have spiked across the Middle East over Israel's war with Hamas. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1743595212327334149

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The top U.S. diplomat first met with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, followed by a meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan. In the talks, Blinken "emphasized the need to prevent the war from spreading, secure the release of hostages, expand humanitarian assistance, and reduce civilian casualties," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Erdogan, an Islamist hardliner, is no stranger to anti-Israeli and antisemitic diatribes. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1725857310562500824

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 0 comments