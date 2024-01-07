Blinken fighting three-front diplomatic war on his MidEast tour

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday arrived in Jordan, the third stop of his Middle Eastern tour, where he is to meet with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as well as King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

"These are not necessarily easy conversations," commented Blinken, who has already payed a visit to Turkey and Greece. "There are different perspectives, different needs, different requirements. But it is vital that we engage in this diplomacy now."

On his tour, Blinken has at least three critical goals. Preventing all-out war in Israel's north would come first, as the U.S. Secretary of State is doing what he can to incentivize Lebanon's Hezbollah to go with a diplomatic solution, allowing Israelis to return to northern communities feeling safe.

The U.S. here plays along with other Western players. As the European Union's (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted earlier, "it is imperative to avoid a regional escalation in the Middle East. It’s absolutely necessary to avoid Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict."

The second point of focus in Blinken's tour is the war in Gaza itself. The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to push Israel to lower civilian casualties, up the flow of aid and move on to the next phase of the war.

Finall is the pressing question of the post-war Gaza. Blinken said that he held talks "about the role that Turkey can play both in the day after for Gaza in terms of the challenging questions of governance, Palestinian-led governance, security rebuilding."

If the United States is moving to bring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan into help run Gaza, how does Israel feel about that? Blinken is to find out soon as his arrival in Israel is scheduled on Tuesday.

