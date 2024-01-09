U.S. strike foils rocket attack on Iraqi airbase - report

A U.S. air strike on a rocket launcher late on Monday foiled an attack on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, two Iraqi army sources told Reuters.

Iraqi military sources said a rocket launcher fixed on the back of a small truck had been parked in a rural area about 7 km to the east of the base, with at least two rockets ready to be fired towards Ain al-Asad. The U.S. air strike destroyed the launcher, an army official said.

U.S.-led coalition officials were not immediately available to comment on the strike.

The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 more in neighbouring Iraq and says their mission is to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries but was later pushed back.

Since the start of Israel's war against Hamas, the U.S. military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and attack drones.

Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel's campaign in Gaza and hold the U.S. partly responsible, following Tehran's official narrative.

Most recently, the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei on Tuesday posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account: "We mustn’t forget the power of people to influence major events. Look at Gaza today. Two million people living in a small strip of land have confounded the U.S. with all its show of greatness and the Zionist regime which is hanging on to the US."

