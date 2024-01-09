Egypt rejects Israeli request to monitor buffer zone with Gaza - report

Egypt has rejected a proposal by Israel for greater Israeli oversight over the buffer zone on the Egypt-Gaza border and is prioritising efforts to broker a ceasefire before working on post-war arrangements, three Egyptian security sources told Reuters.

Egypt shares a 13km border with Gaza - the only border of the coastal enclave not directly controlled by Israel.

The Egyptian sources said that during those talks Israel had approached Egypt about securing the Philadelphi Corridor - a narrow buffer zone along the border, as part of Israeli plans to prevent future attacks. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said joint monitoring Philadelphi Corridor with Egypt was among issues that have been discussed by the countries.

Asked if Egypt had refused, the Israeli official told Reuters: "I'm not aware of that."

Egypt's state-linked Al Qahera News cited an anonymous source on Monday as saying that recent reports of planned cooperation between Egypt and Israel on the corridor were false.

The Egyptian sources told Reuters that Israeli officials did not discuss control of the corridor during the current ceasefire talks, but instead asked to participate in monitoring the area, including by sharing usage of new monitoring technology Israel would procure. Egyptian negotiators rejected the idea, but Egypt has bolstered the physical barriers on its side of the border, the sources said.

Egypt is prioritising reaching a new ceasefire agreement as the necessary foundation for discussions about post-war Gaza, including securing the corridor, the sources added.

The report confirms previous information regarding stalled Israel-Egypt negotiations. Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed earlier on Sunday said the parties held at least four meetings discussing the post-war future of the Gaza Strip and the security measures at the Gaza-Egypt border.

