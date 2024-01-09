English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

UK maritime agency reports incident in Red Sea near Yemen's Al Hodeidah

Authorities are said to be investigating the incident

i24NEWS
2 min read
Missile ship deployed by the IDF in the Red Sea area on October 31.
Missile ship deployed by the IDF in the Red Sea area on October 31.IDF Spokesperson

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday said it received a report of an incident in the Red Sea.

The incident is said to have occurred approximately 50 nautical miles west of the city of Al-Hodeidah in Yemen.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744810637182538136

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

UKMTO stated that authorities are investigating. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," said the agency.

This is a developing story

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

Corporate Germany calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels >>

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower nuclear aircraft carrier enters Red Sea - report >>

Former Houthi spokesman tells i24NEWS: Western threats won't deter them >>

This article received 0 comments