UK maritime agency reports incident in Red Sea near Yemen's Al Hodeidah
Authorities are said to be investigating the incident
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday said it received a report of an incident in the Red Sea.
The incident is said to have occurred approximately 50 nautical miles west of the city of Al-Hodeidah in Yemen.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
UKMTO stated that authorities are investigating. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," said the agency.
This is a developing story
See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Read more stories like this >>
• Corporate Germany calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels >>
• USS Dwight D. Eisenhower nuclear aircraft carrier enters Red Sea - report >>
• Former Houthi spokesman tells i24NEWS: Western threats won't deter them >>