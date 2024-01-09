UK maritime agency reports incident in Red Sea near Yemen's Al Hodeidah

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday said it received a report of an incident in the Red Sea.

The incident is said to have occurred approximately 50 nautical miles west of the city of Al-Hodeidah in Yemen.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1744810637182538136 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

UKMTO stated that authorities are investigating. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," said the agency.

This is a developing story

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• Corporate Germany calls on Berlin to join military efforts to protect Red Sea vessels >>

• USS Dwight D. Eisenhower nuclear aircraft carrier enters Red Sea - report >>

• Former Houthi spokesman tells i24NEWS: Western threats won't deter them >>